Anglo-Norwegian R&D company Ladar Ltd. has developed a compact LADAR (laser detection and ranging) system that can supercharge plastic detection capabilities for end-users involved in everything from environmental research and monitoring to marine cleanup campaigns and harvesting plastic for recycling.

Huge amounts of plastic waste get dumped into our oceans every year, despoiling not only coastlines but triggering the agglomeration of vast islands of trash driven by the ocean currents. Estimates vary between 8 million and 15 million metric tonnes annually, according to DNV GL expert Arnstein Eknes. It’s about a lorry load every minute.

Drone platforms will play a role in further development of LADAR as the company matches up even lighter versions for plastic detection along rivers and shallow coasts in pristine areas that are hard to access.

