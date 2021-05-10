KVH Industries, Inc. has announced that it shipped more than 500 VSAT satellite communications systems during the first three months of 2021, marking the second consecutive record quarter for VSAT shipments.

The company also announced that it had shipped more than 12,500 aggregate VSAT units since first introducing its mini-VSAT BroadbandSM network and TracPhone® VSAT communications antenna systems in 2007.

KVH’s recent record VSAT shipments come as the maritime industry is adopting digitalization as a way to optimize operations, with many fleets and commercial vessels migrating from slower legacy L-band satellite communications systems to faster VSAT systems operating on new high-throughput satellites (HTS).

The newly released “Prospects for Maritime Satellite Communications, 2021,” by Euroconsult, notes that KVH is the market share leader by units in maritime VSAT as of the end of 2020.

Describing KVH’s recent success, KVH CEO Martin Kits van Heyningen, says: “The increasing reliance on VSAT connectivity throughout the maritime industry has increased the demand for our TracPhone VSAT systems and connectivity and our commitment to providing affordable airtime, fast data speeds, network security, IoT proactive monitoring, and value-added services.”

KVH manufactures a complete line of advanced HTS antenna systems designed for a wide range of yacht and vessel types. The 37-cm diameter TracPhone V3-HTS and TracPhone V30 are fast, ultra-compact Ku-band maritime VSAT antennas designed to deliver data speeds as fast as 6 Mbps up/2 Mbps down; the TracPhone V7-HTS is a 60-cm diameter Ku-band antenna designed to deliver data speeds as fast as 10 Mbps down/3 Mbps up; and the TracPhone V11-HTS is a 1-meter Ku/C-band maritime VSAT antenna, designed to deliver worldwide data speeds as fast as 20 Mbps down/3 Mbps up.

