Kraken Technology Group has launched an in-house design capability that pairs Kraken’s existing visionary maritime concept development and advanced vessel engineering team with world-class design and naval architecture expertise. This will enable Kraken to push further and faster with development of its portfolio of definitive, high-performance, littoral security maritime vessels end-to-end.

Alec Lynn-Rodgers has joined the Kraken team to lead and further develop this capability. He is a highly innovative chartered naval architect with nine years of experience leading design teams and contributing to some of the most progressive next-generation naval platforms. He specializes in building and leading design teams, implementing technological advancements in CAD and VR systems, and the latest rapid prototyping and AI analytical techniques.

