Korean Register (KR) has published a new magazine looking at the latest green technologies and global regulations for shipping. KR Decarbonization Magazine will be a regular publication that features KR’s insights and in-depth analysis of current maritime decarbonization trends by KR experts. Topics include ship designs, alternative fuels, regulations and KR research.

You can access the magazine at: www.krs.co.kr/ eng.

