Kongsberg and DNV GL have signed an agreement to enable customers of Kongsberg’s Vessel Insight data infrastructure solution to share their data for use in DNV GL’s digital class and assurance services.

Kongsberg and DNV GL are looking to reduce the time, cost and complexity associated with class and assurance services for the maritime sector by cooperating on new digital solutions.

Currently, most class inspections require the surveyors to be on board the ships, but now some surveys can be performed by analyzing digitally obtained data onshore.

For more information visit http://www.dnvgl.com/maritime/ index.html .

Like this: Like Loading...