Kongsberg Digital to Digitalize Nearly 500 Vessels

Kongsberg Digital and MSC, the world’s largest container line, have signed a contract for digitalizing MSC’s entire fleet, consisting of approximately 500 vessels, with Vessel Insight.

“We are very proud to announce this contract with MSC. As the world’s largest shipping container line, MSC is not only playing a key role in facilitating trade all over the globe, but also in setting the standard in making the industry more sustainable through digitalization. With Vessel Insight, MSC can contextualize data created by their vessels through our vessel-to-cloud infrastructure and use this to reduce emissions and optimize their entire fleet of container ships,” says Hege Skryseth, president at Kongsberg Digital.

“Building on an already-existing strong relationship with Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Digital will continue to build products in cooperation with MSC,” he added.

The five-year agreement includes delivery of Kongsberg Digital’s data infrastructure service Vessel Insight and Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Performance application on MCS’s entire owned fleet, plus options. MSC is already a digitally mature shipping company with many applications and systems in place. By using Kongsberg Digital’s vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure Vessel Insight, MSC will be able to achieve more transparency and improved utilization of data.

Collecting and contextualizing quality data through applications from the Kognifai Marketplace provides the best starting point to reduce fuel and optimize voyage to reduce emissions to air and automate reporting processes to enable correct and efficient reporting. This would also increase safety and crew welfare through stable connectivity.

“This is a very important contract for MSC, as making our fleet more sustainable is one of our top priorities. With Kongsberg Digital and the Vessel Insight data infrastructure we will be able to optimize our vessel operations to become more effective, sustainable, and safer. The maritime industry is facing strict regulatory requirements to cut emissions and become more sustainable, and we are therefore very pleased and proud to have secured this contract. This is an important step on the way towards a greener operation,” says Gianluigi De Maio, SVP, Manager of Fleet-Network-Terminal Efficiency, MSC.

“This is solid proof that Kongsberg Digital’s technology, expertise, and service are in demand and leading in this market, and we are very pleased that MSC are taking a big leap forward on their digitalization journey. There are still vast steps to be taken in the maritime sector, and digitalization is key to making shipping safer, greener, and more sustainable. Being chosen by the world´s largest container shipping line is an honor for Kongsberg Digital, but also, this sends crucial signals to the whole business – this is the way forward for a greener maritime industry,” Skryseth says.

In addition to connecting MSC’s vessels to Vessel Insight and providing access to its related applications, Kongsberg Digital will provide close follow-up to MSC, an important part of the service offered to customers to ensure maximum benefits of digitalization and a smooth transition.

