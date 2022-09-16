Kongsberg Digital (KDI), a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, and Shell Marine have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on new ways to accelerate decarbonization initiatives and assist the energy transition in the maritime industry.

The new partnership will see KDI bring its digital data infrastructure solutions, applications and open ecosystems together with Shell’s portfolio of technical and digital services, which improve performance and reduce running and maintenance costs for its marine customers.

The agreement strengthens a longstanding partnership between KDI and Shell in the energy sector. KDI provides Shell with its digital twin Kognitwin on several Shell assets, including the Nyhamna Gas facility in Norway.

