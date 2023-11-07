Joint Venture Spurs Development of Innovative Uncrewed Vessel

United Kingdom-based Kraken Technology Group announced a collaboration with L3Harris to advance the integration of control systems for its K40 Manta unmanned vehicle prototype.

This is a pivotal step in the technical evolution of Kraken’s K40 Manta platform, setting the foundation for the development of enhanced autonomous capabilities and ultimately, full autonomy.

The K40 is an uncrewed surface-subsurface vehicle (USSV) platform that uses foils for rapid surface transit before submerging for clandestine maneuvering. This high-performance vessel requires well-established, cutting-edge control systems, and L3Harris possesses the necessary components and expertise required for seamless integration into the Manta.

These integrated systems will enable the remote control of the uncrewed platform for engineering testing, foil development, powertrain calibration, and demonstration before enhancement in later developmental stages.

“We look forward to working with L3Harris on the implementation of key systems for K40 Manta as a foundation for future developments,” said Mal Crease, founder and CEO of Kraken Technology Group.

“L3Harris is proud to collaborate with Kraken on this groundbreaking platform,” said Mark Exeter, managing director, ASV, at L3Harris. “Our two companies possess complementary skills, benefiting both organizations through this venture. Furthermore, this collaboration paves the way for broader collaboration, capitalizing on our shared expertise, further facilitated by our proximity to Portsmouth, a renowned U.K. marine innovation hub.”

