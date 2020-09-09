A consortium of players in the blue economy have come together to launch a Joint Innovation Project to speed the design of a fast foil ferry, an innovation that promises a leap forward in zero-emissions, high-speed passenger ferry service. In this unique public-private partnership, three ports in Washington have joined forces to support the effort: Port of Anacortes, Port of Bellingham, and Port of Skagit. The vessel is under design by Glosten, a naval architecture and marine engineering firm, and Bieker Boats, a performance marine craft designer. Kitsap Transit has identified a potential route for their ferry operations and sponsored the team in applying for additional funding to advance the concept.

Leading this collaborative joint innovation project is Washington Maritime Blue, a strategic alliance formed to foster maritime innovation and sustainability in support of an inclusive blue economy, and DNV GL. The team was convened to advance this concept to reality in order to provide economic development opportunities for their communities while broadening transportation options for the region that also reduce emissions. Project partners Skagit County and EDASC (Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County) share the maritime focus and joint goals of lower emissions, less road congestion, and opportunities for the innovative designers and manufacturers in the county, such as Bieker Boats and many others.

The idea began when Paul Bieker returned to Seattle after his work designing the first hydrofoil vessel for the Americas Cup-winning Team Oracle and was stunned by the traffic. He realized that applying hydrofoil innovations to ferry vessels would improve speed, efficiency and access. Working with Glosten, they created a preliminary design that would enable Washington State to recreate the “Mosquito Fleet.” Aptly named because of the numerous ferries traveling from port to port like a “swarm of mosquitoes,” the fleet had its heyday from the 1850s through the 1930s, but ended as road and rail transportation began to dominate. With increased congestion from land-based transportation, a new fleet of ferries could alleviate regional transportation issues and take advantage of the advanced design, manufacturing, boatbuilding and materials capabilities found in the region.

The project will advance an innovative, replicable business model for an extremely efficient electric transit concept: a high-speed hydrofoil passenger ferry. The Foil Ferry is designed by industry leaders Bieker Boats and Glosten, and leverages private sector innovations including hydrofoil design, lightweight carbon-fiber construction and battery technology. It supports transit options by connecting urban, suburban and rural communities with green transit alternatives that can take cars off the roads.

Work will include design, an exploration of required infrastructure, a review of environmental benefits and impacts, regulatory and permitting needs, and determining possible routes and operators.

The intent of the project is to bring to market a zero-emission high-speed waterborne transportation alternative in Puget Sound. The design includes the options of fully electric propulsion or diesel-electric propulsion for extended range. Owing to its extreme efficiency, the diesel-electric option is two to three times more fuel efficient than conventional fast ferries and has the potential to save 1,500 tons of CO2 emissions a year, while the fully electric version offers even greater improvements.

