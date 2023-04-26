Jason Goldsworthy has joined the Centre for Ocean Applied Sustainable Technologies (COAST) as executive director. An experienced leader with a background in ocean technology, Goldsworthy will continue to build COAST’s reputation and international capability as Pacific Canada’s hub for the sustainable blue economy.

Goldsworthy was most recently general manager of Australia’s Westside Group of Companies, leading its corporate restructuring while maintaining an annual revenue of more than $40 million during the pandemic. Prior to this, he served as operations manager, Vancouver Island, for environmental consulting firm Pinchin and as CEO of Victoria-based Accumulated Ocean Energy (AOE) Inc. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering from the University of Adelaide and is registered as a professional engineer with Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Spearheaded in 2021 by South Island Prosperity Partnership, COAST is a direct response to calls from the local ocean and marine sector to develop British Columbia’s capacity to compete effectively in the $3 trillion global blue economy.

