James Fisher will rebrand its French subsidiary Mojo Maritime to James Fisher Renouvelables. This follows the launch of its dedicated offshore wind division James Fisher Renewables in March 2021 as an integrated delivery provider for construction support and operations and maintenance services.

This change underpins James Fisher’s commitment to supporting and growing the offshore wind and marine energy industries in France by further strengthening the regional supply chain, creating local employment opportunities, and supporting inward investment aimed at increasing local content during the construction phase and throughout operational life.

Since 2014, Mojo Maritime has focused on the planning, integration, management and delivery of complex marine projects in offshore wind and tidal energy. As James Fisher Renouvelables, the company will focus on providing specialist solutions throughout the project development life cycle, including: site preparation; UXO/EOD mitigation, piling noise attenuation, cable termination, testing and HV commissioning management; subsea and blade operations and maintenance; and digital solutions focused on increasing availability and safety through curation of accurate as-built record.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...