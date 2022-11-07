Fleet Navigation Cloud Service Gets ClassNK Certification

The J-Marine Cloud service developed by Japan Radio Co. (JRC) has been granted Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions certification by classification society ClassNK. This comes as part of ClassNK’s evaluation service for equipment and software technology to be installed on vessels.

J-Marine Cloud provides a centralized platform to collect various types of information useful for vessel operations, including meteorological and oceanographic data and AIS information.

Voyage data, route plans, and navigational equipment status can be collected via JRC’s VDR (Voyage Data Recorder), J-Marine NeCST, and other shipboard equipment. This data is then combined to provide operational support data for onshore fleet managers.

ClassNK has verified various functions of J-Marine Cloud, including the data communication service between shipboard navigation equipment and the cloud. The support service for onshore ship managers to access status monitoring and accident analysis has also been verified by the classification Society.

Other capabilities assessed for certification include status notification services via smart devices and remote maintenance support for shipboard navigation equipment via the cloud.

