iXblue Inc. and iXblue Defense Systems have formed a strategic partnership with RAdm. Timothy Gallaudet through his marine technology consulting agency, Ocean STL Consulting. Together, they will advance iXblue’s growing market presence in the U.S. in the fields of maritime autonomy, navigation, and positioning for the defense and private sectors.

Gallaudet recently retired from NOAA, where he served as the assistant secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and deputy administrator, advancing U.S. blue economy activities that pushed forward marine transportation, sustainable seafood, ocean exploration and mapping, marine tourism and recreation, as well as coastal resilience.

Before joining NOAA, he served for 32 years in the U.S. Navy, completing his service in 2017 as the oceanographer of the Navy. Gallaudet holds a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and master’s and doctorate degrees from Scripps Institution of Oceanography, all in oceanography.

