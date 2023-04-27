The International Windship Association (IWSA), in partnership with Nantes Saint Nazaire Développement and Association Wind Ship, have launched a new youth poster design contest with the theme “Wind Ship – The Future” to encourage young artists to create a poster or a short animated video depicting a future where all commercial ships are powered by the wind.

The competition is free to enter and is open to budding artists worldwide between two and 17 years old across four age categories: two to five years, six to 11 years, 12 to 15 years and 16 to 17 years.

Twelve winners will be chosen in total in three rounds of judging by a jury of maritime and environmental leaders, a public vote, and by IWSA members.

The deadline for entries is May 12.

Each participant can submit up to two entries. Digital entries can be submitted as a scanned or digital image of the artwork to: poster@wind-ship.org.

All submissions should be accompanied by a title and a short caption (maximum 30 words) describing the artwork. The original title and caption can be submitted in any language. However, for non-English language titles and captions, a translation in English must be provided.

Winners will be announced during a hybrid in-person/virtual event at the Wind for Goods conference in Saint Nazaire, France, June 1 to 2.

All submitted entries will be permanently hosted in a virtual gallery. Winning and runners-up artwork will be displayed at IWSA events all around the world.

