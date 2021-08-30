IMAGE ’21 is the new, joint annual meeting of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG). These global leaders have joined forces to create one powerhouse event to bring together multiple disciplines of the geosciences and energy sector.

The event will take place September 26 to October 1 in Denver, Colorado, and online.



One registration gives you access to more than 1,200 in-person and online technical presentations and post-meeting workshops, an integrated exhibition showcasing the industry’s latest products and services, and invaluable opportunities to reconnect.



You can attend in person or online, or both.

Register now at: www.ImageEvent.org.

Like this: Like Loading...