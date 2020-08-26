The World Ocean Council (WOC) – the Global Blue Economy Business Organization – invites support for Thetius’ efforts to seek solutions across four challenge areas:

Improving the safety of deck operations

Minimizing fatigue on board

Reducing administration onboard ships and enabling remote auditing

Improving the overall welfare of seafarers on board

In partnership with Inmarsat and Shell Shipping and Maritime, Thetius has launched an Innovation Challenge in search of novel solutions to improve crew safety and welfare. Applications close on 16 September.

From the submitted applications, a shortlist will be generated, and those teams with successful solutions will be invited to pitch their ideas to a decision-making jury. The majority of the jury will be made up of serving seafarers, with representatives from Inmarsat, Shell and the welfare sector also taking part.

The team behind the selected proposal will be awarded a £10,000 GBP cash grant, funded by Inmarsat, to test their idea by implementing a proof of concept onboard a Shell vessel equipped with Inmarsat’s communication and digital capabilities. The cash will be awarded upfront to the winning solution-provider, and the winner startup will receive support from Thetius, Shell and Inmarsat to implement their idea.

WOC Founding President and CEO Paul Holthus stated, “The men and women working in shipping and the other sectors of the ocean economy are vital to all of us, especially in this time of crisis. They are essential to the flow of food, medicine, medical supplies, energy and other goods through global supply chains. This innovation challenge is an important opportunity to identify and test practical solutions to the very real issues affecting seafarer welfare.”

The deadline for proposals is September 16 at 23:00 UTC. Learn more about the Innovation Challenge at WOC’s official site.

