Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania is constructing the world’s largest lightweight battery-electric ship (130 m long) for delivery to its South American customer, Buquebus.

The Ro-Pax ferry will be fully battery-electric. The energy storage system (ESS) battery storage at over 40 MWh will be four times larger than any battery installation that has been constructed and installed anywhere in the world for the marine transport environment. The batteries power a series of e-motors that drive the water jet propulsion system. The electrical system integration is by Wärtsilä, and the ESS is by Corvus Energy.

Incat is also working to construct its second, smaller battery-electric vehicle/passenger ferry.

