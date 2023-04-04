In-Situ Inc., a global manufacturer of water monitoring instrumentation and software, has rebranded to reflect the company’s current status as a leader in both environmental and process water monitoring solutions. The company’s new tagline, “water simplified.,” speaks to its groundwater, surface water, coastal, drinking water and wastewater audiences and captures the essence of the In-Situ brand: to simplify and improve water monitoring to help protect the world’s water resources.

Known for innovation from the start, In-Situ developed the first all-in-one data logger/transducer/temperature sensor for self-contained, long-term groundwater monitoring. The company moved into the water quality market with rugged multiparameter instrumentation and a full smart sensor portfolio, and it has surged in the surface water space with user-friendly software for simplified setup, calibration and data access. The company’s robust data services platform gives customers unprecedented control over how they view their data and manage their sites. The introduction of the first cellular, in-well telemetry device secured the company’s position as a leader in remote monitoring solutions.

More recently, strategic acquisitions in the U.S. and abroad have expanded In-Situ’s product offerings to include industrial-grade water analysis and measurement technologies for wastewater and drinking water treatment process control.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...