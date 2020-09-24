The International Energy Agency’s Technology Collaboration program on Ocean Energy Systems (OES) has published in-depth interviews with six key players in the ocean energy sector.

Ocean energy has made great strides in recent years, with projects now being built on a large scale and deployed under real sea conditions, an indicator of the shift of the sector toward industrialization. However, a supportive policy scenario is essential for future large-scale deployment.

Several developers around the world are progressing with projects to supply maritime applications or remote islands and attracting the attention of investors from other sectors such the oil and gas industry.

