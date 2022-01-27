The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has appointed Stephen Peet as technical director. He is a mechanical engineer with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Newcastle University, and brings with him significant experience in managing a diverse range of technical teams. Peet has 25 years of engineering and management experience, having held senior positions with Wood Group and KBR following earlier career roles at GE and British Gas. More recently, Peet was the Europe and Africa regional director for integrity management and digital solutions at Oceaneering.

Mark Ford, who held the technical director role for the last two years, now takes on the role of marine and quality manager to focus on building upon his work in leading IMCA’s marine technical division and quality management program.

