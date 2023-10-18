Inmarsat has launched the latest edition of “The Future of Maritime Safety Report – improving life at sea through data and collaboration.”

The in-depth report, which analyses Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) data captured by Inmarsat Maritime, registered 853 distress calls from January to December 2022–up from 794 in 2021.

This year’s report calls for cooperation and collaboration built on solid data in order to improve standards and reduce human, environmental and financial impacts of marine casualties.

Access the report here.

