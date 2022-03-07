The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute (KOMERI), a nonprofit incorporated under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in the Republic of Korea.

The MoU will see the two institutes work closely together to leverage their expertise in the maritime, coastal and offshore domains to build a vibrant maritime industry of international repute in Republic of Korea. The work will include the opening of a local IMarEST branch to support local marine professionals with opportunities for continuing professional development, including marine, coastal, offshore engineering and naval architecture courses.

In addition, the organizations will share insight from international conferences, events and maritime-related activities to promote Korea’s maritime industry and ecosystem and the IMarEST’s activities in the Republic of Korea.

The branch in the Republic of Korea will add to IMarEST’s 50 existing branches. Branches and special interest groups form part of its work to promote the development of marine engineering, science and technology, providing opportunities for the exchange of ideas and practices and upholding the status, standards and expertise of marine professionals worldwide.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...