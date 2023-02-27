The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) has launched its newest student section in Alexandria, Egypt, to support networking and professional development opportunities for those studying a marine discipline in the region.

Building on the local presence of the existing IMarEST Egypt Branch, the new student section is based at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT). Formed toward the end of 2022, the section has been busy with a number of events, including a career fair at the academy. The event attracted many of the shipping and oil and gas companies that operate in Egypt, throughout the Middle East and North Africa regions.

The new IMarEST section is one of many bringing students together around the globe, along with sections in the U.K., Canada and Germany. Each section undertakes its own activities and comes together to participate in local and international events, including various competitions and awards. The IMarEST has plans for more student sections, with institutions in South Asia stating an interest in developing similar communities later this year.

