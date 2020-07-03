The IMarEST Annual Conference will take place virtually July 6 to 17.

Building on last year’s inaugural event, the 2020 Annual Conference will feature multiple streams covering many of the hottest topics in the marine realm, from the challenges of decarbonization and a wider shift to greener, more sustainable ways of operating to developments in the naval sector and the outlook for autonomous systems.

Over the course of two weeks, a mixture of live formats–webinars, debates, talks with experts and panel discussions–will provide delegates a flexible and unrivaled opportunity to participate, learn and make new professional connections.

Learn more here.

