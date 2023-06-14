IEA-OES has released a brochure showcasing the advances in wave energy projects. The wave energy industry is experiencing significant progress and growth, with multiple devices either in fabrication or preparing for deployment. This trend demonstrates the industry’s continued expansion and potential. Breakthroughs in wave energy technology have led to the integration of innovative features into new prototypes.

Developers are gaining a better understanding of how their technologies operate at sea and are progressing toward larger prototypes designed for utility-scale power arrays. Ongoing efforts are focused on enhancing their performance, cost effectiveness and reliability.

The wave energy industry is witnessing the development of larger systems, as well as kilowatt-scale power solutions to meet the needs of underwater vehicles, subsea operating equipment and offshore data communications networks. Wave energy developers are unlocking innovation in critical offshore industries, such as defense, aquaculture, science and research, and communications. These advancements have the potential to bring profound changes in the maritime industry, fostering sustainable and efficient offshore operations.

Access the brochure here.

Like this: Like Loading...