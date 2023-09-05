The Hywind Tampen wind farm has been opened in Norway. Gullfaks and Snorre are the first oil and gas fields in the world to receive power from offshore wind, reducing CO 2 emissions.

Hywind Tampen is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by 200,000 tonnes annually from key oil and gas producers in the North Sea.

The wind farm consists of 11 wind turbines based on the floating Hywind concept, developed by Equinor. Hywind Tampen has a system capacity of 88 MW and is expected to cover about 35 percent of the annual need for electricity on the five platforms Snorre A and B and Gullfaks A, B, and C. The wind farm is managed from Equinor’s office location in Bergen.

