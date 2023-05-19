Hydromea, a Swiss-based autonomous underwater robotics company, has partnered with Unplugged, a Norwegian leader in inductive charging and data transfer technology, to develop a resident underwater drone system for continuous inspection and monitoring of underwater assets. The partnership received €2 million in grant funding from their respective national organizations, and the project will take 30 months to complete.

The partners will develop a robust, resident drone solution, with the initial focus on the aquaculture industry. The system will be designed to remain underwater for months at a time and perform daily data sweeps, providing farmers with up-to-date comprehensive and remote condition monitoring of operations.

