Swiss-based company Hydromea has achieved a groundbreaking validation for its underwater optical modems, LUMA X-UV, in Germany’s Nautilus lab with a certification at 1,200 bar of pressure, equivalent to the depth of 12,000 m in the ocean. This represents a new limit for underwater modems.

The Mariana Trench, the deepest point on Earth, measuring 10,994 m, has been an immensely challenging destination to explore due to extreme pressure reaching 1,100 bar. Very few expeditions have dared to venture to the trench’s depths, limited by the scarcity of suitable equipment. Recognizing this need, one of Hydromea’s customers, preparing for an upcoming Mariana Trench expedition, requested the company to pressure test its LUMA X-UV wireless optical modems.

Hydromea’s groundbreaking achievement marks a significant leap forward in the exploration and connectivity of the underwater world by redefining the limits of oceanic exploration, thus paving the way for new discoveries and advancements in various industries.

