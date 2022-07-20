Working with the National Maritime Safety Authority (NMSA) and with funding from the Asia Development Bank (ADB), Fugro has completed a hydrographic survey to determine a safe channel through the Star Reef Passage. It will be used to support updated nautical charting and improved coastal zone management. The project is a key initiative contributing to Papua New Guinea’s sustainable economic development.

To accomplish the work, the Fugro LADS HD+ airborne LiDAR bathymetry (ALB) system was deployed with a team of surveyors from both the NMSA and Fugro. Fugro’s ALB system meets International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) standards, and the data were collected safely and with minimal impact on the sensitive reef environment and local marine activity.

Through this Maritime and Waterways Safety Project, the goal is to improve the safety and efficiency of international and national shipping in coastal areas and waterways of Papua New Guinea by improving maritime safety information infrastructure and practices and capacity. Safer maritime activities that improve trade and tourism, as well as information to help manage the environment, will bring direct benefit to PNG’s coastal communities.

