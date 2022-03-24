“Hydrogen and Fuel Cells: A Comprehensive Guide” explains why hydrogen has emerged as an essential area for research and technology development worldwide. It explores the forces driving the market for hydrogen-powered fuel cells, as well as the technical and economic barriers that could derail a transition toward hydrogen energy systems.

The book reviews hydrogen’s history and discusses current and future applications for hydrogen fuel cells. It also explains in straightforward language how hydrogen is produced, stored and transported, and it discusses the economics of these activities and their environmental impact. Readers will develop a better understanding on the timely topic of hydrogen and its place in the world’s future energy mix along with fossil fuels and renewable resources.

The book’s appendixes provide more technical details, such as cost calculations.

