Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam is heading a research project to investigate the application of hybrid and fully electric propulsion in the Dutch mussel farming sector. The project, which is called AQUACULTURe, is a collaborative effort between Damen and numerous parties such as equipment suppliers, service providers and local mussel farming companies.

AQUACULTURe is part of the Damen Shipyards Group’s long-standing hybrid and electric propulsion development program, which has already culminated in hybrid ferries, hybrid urban public transport vessels and fully electric inland waterway cargo ships.

The Dutch mussel farming sector is an internationally recognized and economically important industry. The shallow and protected waters of the Wadden Sea and the Eastern Scheldt estuary provide the ideal conditions for quality mussel harvests. Mussel farmers grow the mussels either on the seabed or on ropes using the hanging method. They use specially designed flat-bottomed vessels, which are typically diesel-driven, for mussel handling activities.

Damen Maaskant has three goals for the AQUACULTURe project:

Developing a power supply system that enables fully electric sailing for at least 50 percent of the time.

Improving energy efficiency of installations by a minimum of 15 percent.

Reducing CO2, NOx, SOx and PM emissions by a minimum of 50 percent compared to current levels.

