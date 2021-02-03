Respect for safe shore power connections intensifies when 100 amps are flowing through the cable. Hubbell Marine was the first company to offer 100-amp marine-grade devices. It produces a range of quality cable sets for larger vessels that meet strict safety and longevity thresholds.

Hubbell CS Series 100-amp high-visibility yellow cable sets are available in 75′ and 100′ lengths. White is an option for some models. Choices include 3-, 4- and 5-wire configurations to meet specific vessel requirements. For boats with isolation transformers, Hubbell offers a version with no neutral wire. Vessels with cable winch systems can use the CW series, comprised of a male plug only and a choice of 75′, 100′ or 125′ of cord.

Specially compounded cable and strict manufacturing quality control ensure that each product accommodates a full 100 amps. Connector locking rings feature integral torque tabs for proper gasket engagement and a watertight connection. Housings are made of impact- and chemical-resistant, UV-stabilized PBT for a long product life.

Hubbell cable sets are rated to withstand temperatures up to 221°F and carry IP56 suitability against dust and water ingress. Industry leader Hubbell developed the standard for 100-amp pin-and-sleeve devices with the National Electric Code and the American Boat & Yacht Council.

An array of connectors, inlets, and extension cords help complete a safe shore power configuration. MSRP for Hubbell Marine 100-amp cable sets start at $5,220.

Contact Hubbell Marine Electrical Products, 40 Waterview Dr., Shelton, CT 06484 USA. 727-304-7638. www.hubbell-marine.com.

