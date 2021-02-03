Hubbell 100 AMP Cable sets Stand up to Elements
Respect for safe shore power connections intensifies when 100 amps are flowing through the cable. Hubbell Marine was the first company to offer 100-amp marine-grade devices. It produces a range of quality cable sets for larger vessels that meet strict safety and longevity thresholds.
Hubbell CS Series 100-amp high-visibility yellow cable sets are available in 75′ and 100′ lengths. White is an option for some models. Choices include 3-, 4- and 5-wire configurations to meet specific vessel requirements. For boats with isolation transformers, Hubbell offers a version with no neutral wire. Vessels with cable winch systems can use the CW series, comprised of a male plug only and a choice of 75′, 100′ or 125′ of cord.
Specially compounded cable and strict manufacturing quality control ensure that each product accommodates a full 100 amps. Connector locking rings feature integral torque tabs for proper gasket engagement and a watertight connection. Housings are made of impact- and chemical-resistant, UV-stabilized PBT for a long product life.
Hubbell cable sets are rated to withstand temperatures up to 221°F and carry IP56 suitability against dust and water ingress. Industry leader Hubbell developed the standard for 100-amp pin-and-sleeve devices with the National Electric Code and the American Boat & Yacht Council.
An array of connectors, inlets, and extension cords help complete a safe shore power configuration. MSRP for Hubbell Marine 100-amp cable sets start at $5,220.
Contact Hubbell Marine Electrical Products, 40 Waterview Dr., Shelton, CT 06484 USA. 727-304-7638. www.hubbell-marine.com.