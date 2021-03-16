Michigan to Proceed with Houghton Lake Dredging Project

In an effort to complete critical work ahead of the spring boating season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will have dredging work done at the West Houghton Lake and South Houghton Lake boating access sites in Roscommon County, beginning in mid-March.

The west site (located in Lake Township) and the south site (located in Denton Township) will have their lagoons dredged to allow for the safe passage of boat traffic into and out of Houghton Lake.

“Because the dredging will create unsafe/unstable ice conditions around the boating access sites, the public is warned to stay away from the sites until work is completed. DNR project managers expect the dredging to be finished in about two weeks,” according to their official statement.

“The dredges at the lagoons at the West Houghton Lake and South Houghton Lake boating access site are much needed at this time,” said Josh Pellow, manager at North Higgins Lake State Park.

“The current sand buildup, especially at the west site, made it very difficult this past fall for people to get watercraft in or out of the lagoons. Our no. 1 goal is to provide safe access for boaters on Houghton Lake.”

This dredging project is funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund.

Like this: Like Loading...