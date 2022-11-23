Law firm Hill Dickinson has announced new partners within its Marine and Trade team as part of the firm’s Accelerated Partner Promotion Scheme. The five legal directors from the firm’s London, Manchester, and Piraeus offices have been elevated to partner status with effect from November 1, 2022. They join the ranks of the firm’s existing partners, boosting overall partner numbers to over 150.

They are: Shipping team members Rosie Goncare (London) and Alexander Freeman (Piraeus); John McNeilly from the Commodities team (London); and Cargo and Logistics team members Tom Turner (London) and Richard Allingham (Manchester).

Hill Dickinson introduced its Accelerated Partner Promotion Scheme in the summer of 2022 in a deliberate and bold shift away from the more traditional view that partnership can normally be attained only after at least 15 years of post-qualification experience. Instead, the scheme identifies lawyers currently working as legal directors but whose career trajectory and understanding of their chosen area of law is considered exceptional.

Welcoming the new Marine and Trade team cohort to the partnership, Hill Dickinson Head of Marine & Trade Tony Goldsmith said: “I am delighted that we have been able to recognize the expertise and dedication of these five legal directors in our Marine and Trade team as part of the firm’s Accelerated Partner Promotion Scheme. We are fortunate to be able to regularly attract very talented lawyers to join our U.K. and international offices, and by recognizing success, we are well placed to retain and grow this talent for the benefit of our clients.”

Explaining why the firm has introduced a fast-track option, Hill Dickinson Chief Executive Peter Jackson added: “Working practices have changed, and it is imperative that we review and innovate to keep pace with that. Introducing an Accelerated Partner Promotion Scheme is part of our firmwide strategy to invest in our people and has given us the tools to bring selected individuals through the ranks more quickly and ensure fresh thinking. My congratulations to this first cohort of accelerated partners.”

