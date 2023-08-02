HII Completes Acceptance Trials for USCG Cutter

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division has announced the successful completion of acceptance sea trials for the U.S. Coast Guard‘s newest national security cutter (NSC), Calhoun (WMSL 759). During the trial, the ship spent time proving the ship’s systems, including performing numerous tests in the areas of propulsion, electric plant, and mission systems.

“Our joint Ingalls and Coast Guard team has completed another successful sea trial, and I am pleased to say NSC 10 performed well,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Our shipbuilders are now one step closer to delivering this highly capable and advanced cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard.”

For over two decades, Ingalls Shipbuilding has designed and built the Coast Guard Legend-class national security cutters. These ships are capable of embarking and supporting a wide range of Coast Guard, Navy, and NATO missions. National security cutters have proven to be ideal platforms for drug interdiction, global illegal fishing, disaster relief, and defense support operations.

“It’s an honor to see the hard work of our shipbuilders come to fruition during a sea trial, and I couldn’t be more proud of the team,” Ingalls Shipbuilding NSC Program Manager Amanda Whitaker said. “We stand ready to deliver Calhoun and provide our Coast Guard partners with this tremendous national security asset.”

NSC 10 is named to honor Charles L. Calhoun, the first master chief petty officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. Calhoun served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a torpedoman’s mate petty officer 2nd class. He enlisted in the Coast Guard that same year and held varying positions of leadership over the course of his career.

Ingalls has delivered nine Legend-class national security cutters to the Coast Guard, further enabling their important missions around the globe.

