On August 13, the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation will host a virtual advance screening of the film “Hidden Pacific,” along with a live Q&A with filmmaker Ian Shive, as part of the foundation’s Blue Beacon series.

The deep blue waters of the Pacific Ocean are teeming with life. Islands that barely rise above the ocean’s surface are home to massive seabird rookeries, and underneath the waves, vibrant coral reefs give life to species found nowhere else on Earth. These wild and wondrous protected waters encompass the healthiest coral reefs in the U.S., as well as some of the most pristine atolls on Earth. They also help safeguard a rich cultural history that spans millennia—from Polynesian sacred sites to World War II battlegrounds.

You can explore these wondrous places through “Hidden Pacific,” a pioneering film profiling the Pacific Ocean’s protected and remote marine national monuments and national wildlife refuge islands.

The live Q&A on August 13 will take place at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT/1:30 pm HT with the filmmaker.

Watch the trailer here.

