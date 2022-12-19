The Harlem Rocket, which will offer a high-speed tour on the Hudson River along the famed Harlem and Upper Manhattan waterfront, has announced a new sponsorship and collaboration with Raymarine. When the vessel launches in May 2023, it will feature state-of-the art, rugged, reliable guidance systems by Raymarine.

The Harlem Rocket is an immersive maritime experience, integrated with novel drone, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-storage technologies, enabling guests to capture and share their experiences of the Upper Manhattan waterfront and the New York City skyline like never before. It also utilizes a workforce development model that will create exciting career opportunities and jobs that empower local communities and sustain scalable economic development, not only in maritime operations but also in renewable energy and offshore wind.

The Harlem Rocket is the first phase in the formal launch of a multi-phase development vision for this Hudson River area of Manhattan, called the Harlem Waterfront Gateway Initiative (see www.harlemwaterfront.com) .

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...