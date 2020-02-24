Katha Kissman

The Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute Foundation (HBOIF) board of directors announced the retirement of HBOIF President and CEO

Katha Kissman.

“Katha has been an outstanding chief executive of HBOIF, both increasing

the foundation’s endowment and also instituting the strong financial and

management controls that a world-class foundation demands,” said HBOIF

Chair Michael O’Reilly. “We have valued Katha’s leadership, energy and

enthusiasm, and we commend her for creating a best-in-class structure at

HBOIF. She has been an outstanding leader for HBOIF and her leadership

will be sorely missed.”

Kissman joined HBOIF full time in July 2014. During her tenure, she has worked with the board to increase the foundation’s endowment from $60 million to over $79 million and has overseen the management of over $31 million in grants. She also established strong financial controls and created a sound structure for managing grant-making and other processes.

“Serving as chief executive of HBOIF has been a rich and rewarding experience,” Kissman said. “Our board is first-rate, and working with them, I am pleased to have been instrumental in carrying out our mission of providing funding and support for research education in marine sciences and ocean engineering over the past seven years.”

The board has designated Barbra Kavanaugh as interim CEO. Kavanaugh has had a 30-year career in both nonprofit and public sectors and has served as interim executive for three nonprofit organizations. She will join HBOIF this summer, and Kissman will remain as CEO through June to ensure a smooth transition.

Learn more at www.hboifoundation.org.

Like this: Like Loading...