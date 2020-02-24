Harbor Branch Foundation President/CEO to Retire
The Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute Foundation (HBOIF) board of directors announced the retirement of HBOIF President and CEO
Katha Kissman.
“Katha has been an outstanding chief executive of HBOIF, both increasing
the foundation’s endowment and also instituting the strong financial and
management controls that a world-class foundation demands,” said HBOIF
Chair Michael O’Reilly. “We have valued Katha’s leadership, energy and
enthusiasm, and we commend her for creating a best-in-class structure at
HBOIF. She has been an outstanding leader for HBOIF and her leadership
will be sorely missed.”
Kissman joined HBOIF full time in July 2014. During her tenure, she has worked with the board to increase the foundation’s endowment from $60 million to over $79 million and has overseen the management of over $31 million in grants. She also established strong financial controls and created a sound structure for managing grant-making and other processes.
“Serving as chief executive of HBOIF has been a rich and rewarding experience,” Kissman said. “Our board is first-rate, and working with them, I am pleased to have been instrumental in carrying out our mission of providing funding and support for research education in marine sciences and ocean engineering over the past seven years.”
The board has designated Barbra Kavanaugh as interim CEO. Kavanaugh has had a 30-year career in both nonprofit and public sectors and has served as interim executive for three nonprofit organizations. She will join HBOIF this summer, and Kissman will remain as CEO through June to ensure a smooth transition.
Learn more at www.hboifoundation.org.