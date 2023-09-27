Hapag-Lloyd Selects Starlink Satellite Services for Fleet

Hapag-Lloyd is to begin the rollout of the Starlink satellite internet technology across its fleet, following the successful completion of a pilot project.

Crew members aboard four pilot vessels have had the opportunity to test the Starlink technology since May of this year. Hapag-Lloyd says that the feedback from these trials has been very positive, with the service supporting video calls and streaming services.

The satellite network delivered bandwidth of up to 250 Mbps to the ships, facilitating crew use while also enabling Hapag-Lloyd to conduct remote maintenance and vessel inspections.

The next steps for the rollout include completing orders for the technology and commencing antenna installation by the end of 2023, with activation of the service on the company’s ships expected to begin in early 2024.

“We are very happy to provide our seafarers with Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet and thus to enhance their well-being on board. But also, for fleet management, the change in communication and connectivity will be huge,” said Dr Maximilian Rothkopf, COO at Hapag-Lloyd.

Hapag-Lloyd operates a fleet of 258 modern container ships and runs a total of 115 liner services worldwide between more than 600 ports.

