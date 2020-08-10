Quench Sea is a new handheld desalination device that runs on manual human power. It combines a hydraulic system, triple prefiltration and a small reverse osmosis membrane that turns seawater into clean drinking water, producing 3 liters every hour, using a pumping action.

Suitable for boaters, sailors and any marine application, Quench Sea is a useful survival device for communities without clean water due to natural disasters and emergencies.

In July, the Quench Sea company matched every device purchased through an Indiegogo campaign with one donated to water-scarce communities around the world, many of whom are now forced to choose between hand washing and hydration as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Quench Sea is now in production and will ship in February 2021.

