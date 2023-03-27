The Society for Underwater Technology’s (SUT’s) International Panel on Underwater Robotics has announced that nominations/applications are now welcome for the Gwyn Griffiths Underwater Robotics Award (GGURA) at: https://sut.org/gwyn- griffiths-underwater-robotics- award-ggura/.

The deadline for entries is May 1.

The GGURA recognizes people in the early to mid-stages of their career (and under 40 years old) who have made outstanding contributions to their field in underwater robotics. The award may be for industry/commercial, research and/or creative activity in underwater robotics. The winner will receive £500, a certificate and an engraved award.

Nominations or applications for the 2023 GGURA must comprise:

A letter of nomination or application that describes how the candidate meets the criteria. The letter should be no more than two pages in length. Supporter(s) of the nomination/ application may add their signature to this letter or supply an email that indicates their support for the candidate.

A 100-word citation or appraisal of the candidate’s research describing their contributions in a way easily understandable to those outside the discipline.

A curriculum vitae.

So far, there have been two winners of the GGURA, both can be heard on the “Underwater Technology Podcast.” The winner of the inaugural GGURA in 2021, Aleksandra Tomaszek, MBA, 1CSI Ltd. co-founder and COO, can be heard at: https://tinyurl.com/y3k7bmb3. The 2022 winner, Rustom Jehangir, founder and CEO of Blue Robotics, can be heard at: https://tinyurl.com/2cbs5m73.

