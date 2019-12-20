The year 2020 is an important milestone for scientific research within the Gulf of Mexico. It marks the 10th anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon disaster and signifies the culmination of a decade of dedicated research that has increased our knowledge of marine oil-spill science, Gulf ecosystems, and the impacts of the spill to those ecosystems and communities. Additionally, it presents a pivotal moment as the Gulf research and management communities shift their discussions from “What happened to the oil?” to “How do we restore Gulf ecosystems?”

Join leading experts from academia; local, state and federal agencies; nongovernmental organizations; and industry at the 2020 Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill & Ecosystem Science Conference (GoMOSES), February 3 to 6, 2020 in Tampa, Florida, as they discuss this important decade of research and its policy and management implications.

For registration and conference schedule, click here: www.gulfofmexicoconference.org.

The conference will have an added emphasis on transitioning the fundamental and applied research learned over the past decade to advance strategic policy and operational decision-making regarding restoration activities in the Gulf.

The four-day conference will consist of 28 scientific sessions with more than 425 presentations. Associated meetings, events and workshops will also be held.

This conference is organized by a diverse group of partners and made possible by the generous support of many organizations, including: the Gulf Research Program of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative; American Petroleum Institute; Bureau of Ocean Energy Management; the Harte Research Institute; the Gulf of Mexico University Research Collaborative; Ocean Conservancy; Florida Institute of Oceanography; SWCA; and Sea Grant in the Gulf of Mexico.

