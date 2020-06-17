With mounting challenges on the horizon for the oil industry, many rig owners are already or will soon be facing the question of whether or not it is time to stack their offshore drilling rigs. Concerned about cutting losses and reducing capital output, they need cost-effective solutions for preserving the value of millions of dollars’ worth of assets in harsh conditions until they can either be put back into service or sold. This requires a serious look at corrosion preventative measures that are both effective and require minimal effort in order to bring the equipment back online.

To help owners and operators navigate this major undertaking, Cortec® Corporation has published a new guide to the layup of offshore drilling rigs.

Learn more at: www.cortecvci.com/layup-of-offshore-drilling-rigs.

