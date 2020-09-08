Mexican maritime management transportation and logistics company Grupo TMM, headquartered in Mexico City, has appointed Vanessa Serrano Cuevas as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

She previously served as vice president in charge of the TMM Energy Division. Her professional achievements include founding the food company Dasami, S.A. de C.V. as well as the digital platform Zertú.

Regarding this designation, José F. Serrano Segovia, chairman, board of directors, commented: “We pledge our support to Vanessa Serrano Cuevas, and we are confident that her leadership abilities will contribute not only to the creation of new alliances and business partnerships, but also to consolidate the projects that we have been developing at Grupo TMM.”

Vanessa Serrano Cuevas graduated from IPADE with a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Corporate Governance.

