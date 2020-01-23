Greensea Systems, a marine robotics company headquartered in Richmond, Vermont, plans to open an office on the waterfront in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The new location, at Cordage Park Circle, will be the company’s first office outside of Vermont and will become home to a growing team of software developers and robotics engineers.

The company is known for the open-architecture platform OPENSEA that is currently in use in more than 900 marine systems.

The new office will be located in the historic Cordage Commerce Center, once home to the Plymouth Cordage Co., Plymouth’s largest employer for more than a century. The Cordage Commerce Center is a 55-acre waterfront property on Plymouth Harbor.

Adding the Massachusetts location is a strategic move that will allow Greensea to have a physical presence in proximity to other marine-focused businesses and research facilities. Within commuting distance to Boston, the Plymouth location also offers a high-energy technology scene and an ever-growing pool of talent, thanks to programs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston University and other top institutions.

For information about job opportunities at Greensea, visit https://greensea.com/careers.

