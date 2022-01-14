Greensea has hired Paco Santana as vice president of business development for defense. He will immediately begin connecting with and developing relationships with current and future military partners.

Santana joins Greensea after serving as a commander in the U.S. Navy for more than 22 years. He previously held business development positions at VideoRay, iRobot and Riptide.

Greensea provides advanced open-architecture software solutions, program support, and research and development for EOD and SOF Technologies.

