Greensea Systems has hired Luis Mejia as program manager for SOF Technologies to support Greensea’s continued growth in the military sector.

Mejia served in the U.S. Military as a combat diver in Special Operations Forces (SOF) for more than 23 years. He found this open position at Greensea while participating in The Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization assisting with the transition of SOF service members to the civilian sector.

“Greensea is committed to making the RNAV2, our navigation and control product used in the STIDD Diver Propulsion Device, the best possible tool for a combat diver,” said Ben Kinnaman, Greensea CEO. “This involves really understanding the RNAV2 from the user perspective. Who better to lead development and train users than someone who intimately understands the combat experience? Greensea is incredibly excited to have someone of Lu’s experience and character on our team.”

Greensea continues to hire for both Richmond, Vermont, and Plymouth, Massachusetts, locations. Learn more at: greensea.com/careers.

Like this: Like Loading...