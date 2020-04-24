SANTIAGO, CHILE (August 19, 2019)–Capt. James Borghardt, commanding officer, U.S. Office of Naval Research Global (ONRG), talks with Chilean Subsecretary of Defense Cristian de la Maza, left, and Dr. Rhett Jefferies, technical director, ONRG, during a visit to the Ambassador’s residence prior to a science and technology panel discussion. ONR Global leadership visited the region to strengthen scientific connections between the U.S. and Latin American. (Credit: U.S. Navy, John F. Williams)

The U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global seeks to foster relationships with the international science community and build long-lasting partnerships worldwide. To do so, the command has launched Global-X, a nine-month international science challenge worth up to $750,000, to encourage groundbreaking research from all around the world.

ONR Global will competitively select and fund revolutionary international research projects in three challenge areas not addressed by its current basic research portfolio. Global-X is designed to stimulate new, high-risk, multidisciplinary research ideas with both military and commercial value to solve present and future U.S. Navy and Marine Corps technology needs.

ONR Global is interested in receiving white papers and proposals on the following challenge topics:

Tailored material and manufacturing

Multifunctional maritime films for persistent and survivable platforms and warfighters

Object detection and identification in any medium (air, water, sand, earth)

Researchers from academia and industry, encompassing all disciplines and countries, are invited to form multinational teams to address any challenge area.

A special notice with specific details about Global-X can be found at https://www.onr.navy.mil/work-with-us/funding-opportunities/special-notices.

Significant Dates and Times

White Paper Submission Date: May 25, 2020, by 11:59 p.m. EDT

Notification of White Paper Valuation: June 5, 2020, by 5 p.m. EDT

Full Proposal Submission: July 13, 2020, by 11:59 p.m. EDT

Notification of Selection: Full Proposals: July 31, 2020, by 5 p.m. EDT

Grant Awards: Sept. 7, 2020, by 5 p.m. EDT

