Global Maritime has completed marine warranty surveying (MWS) services on CorPower Ocean’s HiWave-5, a flagship project developing a grid-connected demonstration wave farm in a push to make wave energy competitive with wind and solar by 2030.



Located approximately 5.5 km off the north coast of Portugal, the project utilizes CorPower Ocean’s C4 wave energy converter (WEC), its first commercial-scale converter, which will form a four-system array and be one of the world’s first grid-connected wave farms.



Global Maritime was chosen to perform MWS services on various elements of the project, including the 100-tonne, 6.0 km subsea export cable and the anchor pile installation that will be used to support the first commercial-scale UMACK anchor and WEC as part of the landmark project. MWS services were also performed on the WEC from the quayside in Portugal prior to its deployment in the water late this year.

HiWave-5 is a collaborative project with Portuguese electricity company EDP, SimplyBlue Group and ENEL Green Power. HiWave-5 aims to deliver certified and warrantied WEC products to the market by 2024, propelling wave energy into the future green energy mix.

