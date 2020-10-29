CNC machining specialist and manufacturing partner Get It Made has announced a brand new initiative aimed at innovative start-ups in the subsea industry who could be eligible to receive a manufacturing grant of up to £2,500.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Get It Made, which works alongside top U.K. universities, established household names and early stage start-ups, is developing a program to support new businesses in turning their ideas from design to reality. This will be done by working closely with the chosen businesses to advance their manufacturing capabilities, improve efficiency and foster a quality manufacturing partnership.

The grant is designed to enable cutting-edge research and development needed to support U.K. innovation and to underpin continued, sustainable growth.

The manufacturing grant is available to start-up businesses that have launched in the last three years and have fewer than 25 employees.

Applications for the grants close at 12:00 p.m. GMT on December 31, 2020 and can be submitted through the website: https://get-it-made.co.uk/grants/subsea.

